Where to watch Sex and the City: stream every season online

One of the most iconic TV series of the ’90s and ’00s, Sex and the City remains a big part of pop culture. In fact, a follow-up series, featuring almost all of the original main cast, has recently been commissioned. Now’s a good time to watch Sex and the City again, or you may be eager to see this classic series for the first time.

The show follows four women who are close friends despite having different outlooks on life. Across six seasons, the women face many obstacles in their relationships, careers, and friendships. Sex and the City explores modern issues such as sexuality and femininity, and it’s all told with a great sense of humor.

While it originally aired on HBO, Sex and the City is now available via streaming services, such as HBO Max . If you’re wondering how you can watch Sex and the City online in your country, read on, as we explain how to find it in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.

How to watch Sex and the City online in the US

Since it’s a HBO show, the main place to watch Sex and the City in the US is HBO Max. A subscription costs $14.99 a month, and the service can be accessed on smart TVs like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices, Fire Stick, Chromebooks, Chromecast, iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S, PC and Mac computers, and Android phones. Another show on HBO Max that you might like is Girls, Lena Dunham’s New York-set comedy drama that had Sex and the City as one of its main inspirations. There are a few other ways to watch Sex and the City in the US. With an HBO subscription, you can access the HBO channel via Amazon Prime Video, or it can be streamed via DirecTV or Sling. Sex and the City can also be purchased, with no subscription necessary, on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, Fandango Now, Vudu, or Microsoft Store.

How to watch Sex and the City online in the UK

UK residents can stream Sex and the City via either Now TV or Sky. With Now TV, you’ll need the Entertainment Pass, which costs £9.99 a month, and you can benefit from a seven-day free trial. To access the series on Sky Go, you’ll need a Sky TV package to watch. You can buy Sex and the City to watch online via Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV, Rakuten TV, or Chili. Prices vary by service and season but Prime Video is the cheapest option. Apple TV and Rakuten TV both split Season 6 into two separate seasons.

How to stream Sex and the City and watch every season online in Canada

In Canada, the only streaming service offering Sex and the City as part of a subscription is Crave. It costs $9.99 per month, and you can get a seven-day free trial. To buy Sex and the City to watch online without a subscription, your options are Apple TV, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. The best price per season is $9.99 on Apple TV, while Google Play offers the complete series for an affordable $39.99.

How to watch Sex and the City: stream every season online in Australia