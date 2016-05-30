5 ways wearables will transform the lives of the elderly

Everyone wants their loved ones to be safe, and in the case of older relatives and friends, the risks are more worrying, especially if you live a distance away. Wearables can help keep these people safe by connecting them to relatives or the emergency services in the event of an accident - even if they're unable to call for help themselves.

The Kickstarter-funded KanegaWatch from UnaliWear - available for sale later this year - can detect falls and long periods of non-movement and raise the alarm.

Working through voice control and without the need for a connected smartphone, the watch notices if the wearer has been immobile for a while and asks if they're OK. If there's no response, the device can contact designated people or the emergency services. It also records some location information so it can guide the wearer home if they get lost.

There are no buttons - it's all done by voice, with the watch having a name set by its owner that it responds to. The wearable even offers medication reminders at appropriate times, reading out dosage instructions if the user asks for them.

Similarly, the CarePredict wearable monitors sleep, personal care and daily patterns, alerting carers if something seems out of the ordinary: if the wearer used the bathroom more than usual last night, for instance, or got up later than they normally do.

Lively's Safety Watch system goes a step further, using a home hub connected to a series of sensors around the home to check that medication's been taken, meals haven't been missed and the user is moving around as normal.

If something's amiss, the watch will remind the wearer, then alert family members or carers if things don't go back to normal.

The hub doesn't require a phone line or internet connection, and the activity sensors are designed to attach to household objects including pill boxes and fridge doors.

Of course, the fact that the fridge door's been opened doesn't mean your relative's necessarily had a meal, but the hub can compare data over time to assess what seems normal for that person - and it's more useful than no data at all.