Tour Championship 2019 live stream: how to watch the PGA golf online from anywhere

The curtain comes down on another US PGA golf tour season this week in Atlanta, with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. As ever, the tournament brings together the top 30 players on the US tour, who will all compete for one of the largest purses offered in golf. There’s a staggering £57m worth of prize money at stake this year, and you can see who walks away with the cash with a Tour Championship live stream - no matter where in the world you are.

Tour Championship 2019 - where and when Featuring 74 bunkers and six water hazards, the Tour Championship takes place at the Donald Ross designed East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The action begins on Thursday, August 22, with opening pair Lucas Glover and Jason Kokrak teeing off at 11.45am local time (so that's 8.45am PT and 4.45pm BST for fans tuning in from the UK).

This year’s Tour Championship sees a major change of format, with the introduction of Starting Strokes rules. Each of the tournament’s 30 players have been assigned a score based on their position in the FedExCup league table following last week’s BMW Championship. This means Justin Thomas, No. 1 in points, starts the tournament at 10 under, No. 2 Patrick Cantlay starts at 8 under, and so on. The lowest five ranking players in the tournament all start the first round at even par.

Top-seed Thomas naturally goes in a clear favorite thanks to his shot advantage, but Brooks Koepka (starting on -7) and Rory McIlroy (-5) are both being well backed by pundits to make up their deficit.

It looks set to be a fascinating tournament, and one you can watch in full, no matter where you are in the world with our Tour Championship live stream guide.

Soccer fan? Check out our guide to getting a Premier League live stream

How to get a Tour Championship 2019 live stream from outside your country

Below you'll find full details on which networks are showing the Tour Championship in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

If you're away from home country and looking to see the action you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via an illegal feed from a dodgy website.

How to watch the Tour Championship 2019 in the US

NBC is the official broadcaster of the tournament in the US. It's specialist Golf Channel will broadcast the first two rounds of the tournament in its entirety, along with the early stages of the final two rounds. Coverage then moves over to NBC on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Decided to cut the cable? Well several top TV streaming services are all providing an alternative. Each one offers a free trial to get you started and has masses of other content and channels for you to enjoy if you subscribe:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

If you're outside the US this week but want to access one of the above options, then you can use a US VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back to a stateside location.

How to watch the Tour Championship live: UK stream

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll be well used to this by now. Sky Sports has all the Tour Championship coverage on your side of the Atlantic. Head straight to the Sky Sports Golf channel where live coverage from the opening round begins on Thursday from 6pm. If you're not going to be at home much this weekend, you can download the Sky Go app on your tablet or smartphone. And Now TV is another good fit for daily or weekly passes if you don't want to subscribe to a full Sky package. Out of the UK this week? Then follow our instructions above to get a VPN and watch as if you were back in Blighty.

Live stream Tour Championship golf action in Canada

Cable channel TSN has the rights to show the TOUR Championship north of the border in Canada, and will be showing both the third and final round of play live. Like most other broadcasters these days, there's a TSN app for watching on your mobile or tablet as well.

How to get a Tour Championship live stream in Australia