Thor: Love and Thunder trailer delivers lightning quick tease of superpowered Jane Foster

Audio player loading…

The first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer has finally been released – and it's a superhero, intergalactic glam rock feast for the senses.

Released on Monday, April 18, the first teaser for Thor 4 provides us with our first official look at Natalie Portman's superpowered Jane Foster amid a bunch of other intriguing blink and you'll miss it moments.

Check out the official teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder below:

For a 90-second teaser, there's plenty on show to whet the appetite of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans ahead of the film's launch later this year.

Not only do we get a glimpse at Jane Foster's suped-up alter ago, aka The Mighty Thor, but we're also given a brief look at Russell Crowe's Zeus and Mount Olympus – i.e. the home of the Greek gods. There's no footage of Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, but it's safe to assume that he'll be teased in the film's official trailer and be gunning for Zeus' head. Gorr wants to eradicate every god he finds – it's in his title, after all – so Zeus may not be around for long in Thor 4. You can bet your bottom dollar that Gorr will feature in our Marvel villains article soon enough, then.

Meanwhile, we're also treated to scenes of what appears to be a buddy cop-style adventure between Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Taika Waititi's Korg, which likely forms part of the Norse god's journey of self-discovery. Thor says that he's trying to "find out who I really am" in the teaser so, strange as it is to say, Thor: Love and Thunder may be a coming of age tale for Thor. It's only taken him six MCU appearances (so far, anyway), but we may finally be seeing a more mature Thor by the time his fourth solo movie ends. Given how his journey started in 2011's Thor, he's certainly come a long way since.

There's lots of other intriguing snippets in the teaser montage, too. We catch a glimpse of Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie (bogged down a New Asgardian suits/boardroom-style meeting, by the looks of it), new locations (what's that giant, dead monster that Thor and Korg are looking upon?) and multiple shots of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The Star Lord-led gang of misfits are said to play a key supporting role in the second Marvel Phase 4 film of 2022, so expect them to feature heavily throughout.

Curiously, there was no concrete release date as the teaser drew to a close, with a simple 'July 2022' launch tagged on at the end. However, we already knew that Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive exclusively in theaters on July 8, 2022, and a Marvel Studios tweet – accompanying the film's official poster – confirms as much:

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder arrives only in theaters July 8. ❤️ + ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/cQk5qki42dApril 18, 2022 See more

In a press release, Marvel provided further context to the God of Thunder's next solo adventure. "The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

"To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late."

The Marvel movie's teaser trailer has been a long time coming. MCU fans had grown increasingly frustrated with the length of time it was taking for the trailer to land online. However, after an Indian actor confirmed that they had conducted language dub voice work for the teaser on April 11, it was only a matter of time before the teaser was officially unveiled.

For more Marvel-based content, find out why She-Hulk, another Marvel Phase 4 production, may not arrive this year.