Thor: Love and Thunder trailer won't bolt online anytime soon

We get it, Thor and Loki – we're patiently waiting for Love and Thunder's trailer too.

Audio player loading…

The first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer has been delayed due to reshoots, according to one prominent insider.

Per The Ankler's Jeff Sneider, the highly anticipated teaser for Thor 4 has been held back due to pick ups involving Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher. Sneider claims that the former Batman star was reshooting scenes on Manhattan beach as recently as last week (March 14), which has led to a delay in releasing the Marvel Phase 4 project's trailer.

Sneider's suggestion comes after weeks of fans' calls for Marvel to release Thor: Love and Thunder's trailer. MCU fanatics have taken to Twitter and Reddit to express disappointment over its supposed delay but, if we know Marvel, they won't be swayed by fan demands either way.

By the way, THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER reshoots started last week, as I'm told Christian Bale was down in Manhattan Beach doing God Butcher-type things... https://t.co/6wPGFqQObfMarch 21, 2022 See more

It's unclear how long the rumored reshoots will last or if they're the sole reason for the trailer's delay. It isn't unusual for films of this scale to receive pick ups, but it does seem odd that a movie's first trailer would be held back as a result of reshoots.

Additionally, it's worth noting that other prominent Marvel movie leakers, including MyTimeToShineHello, Daniel_RPK, The Cosmic Circus, and BigScreenLeaks haven't commented on these supposed reshoots. Sure, it's possible that this quartet hasn't received word on the pick ups from their contacts. However, when something this big breaks – from a speculation standpoint, at least – there's usually more than one leaker covering the rumor. That's not to discredit Sneider, but it's worth taking this new report with a pinch of salt for now.

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of three MCU films set to release in 2022. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is first up on May 6, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11. Thor 4 is sandwiched between those with its July 8 launch.

Moon Knight will launch before that trio, though, with the Oscar Isaac-starring Marvel TV show arriving on Disney Plus on March 30. And, according to Isaac's co-star Ethan Hawke, Moon Knight could spawn a mini Marvel franchise on its own.

Analysis: has Thor 4's trailer really been delayed by reshoots?

When will Thor: Love and Thunder's teaser be released? (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It's possible, but we wouldn't say it's the main reason. As we mentioned, it's becoming a common occurrence for movies of this size – with their large-scale production budgets – to undergo reshoots. Sometimes, early cuts of films don't resonate with test audiences, so picks ups are required to make a film's narrative flow better. Alternatively, a movie may not stitch together properly during the editing process, so extra (or new) scenes are needed to act as a bridge between other sequences.

Thor: Love and Thunder isn't the only recent Marvel Studios project that's required reshoots. Doctor Strange 2, Ms Marvel, and She-Hulk have all reportedly re-entered production for those reasons we listed above. So Thor 4 isn't alone if pick ups are necessary for the final cut.

But we think there's a clearer explanation as to why Thor: Love and Thunder's trailer hasn't arrived yet: Moon Knight. As we revealed earlier, the upcoming MCU TV series launches on Disney Plus on March 30, so Marvel's full attentions will have been placed on that.

With Moon Knight's press tour having ended – be sure to check in with TechRadar in the lead up to launch for our exclusive coverage on the show – we'd be surprised if a Thor 4 teaser doesn't land online soon. Ms Marvel's June 8 release date and trailer were finally revealed on March 16, and Thor: Love and Thunder will be the next MCU project to launch after that. It would be strange, then, if a teaser trailer wasn't released soon-ish.

Our guess? Thor 4's first trailer should arrive once Moon Knight begins airing on Disney Plus. We don't have insider knowledge, so don't quote us on that. But, if Marvel's recent release strategy is anything to go by, trailers for upcoming productions tend to launch after the studio's newest superhero movie or TV show. Here's hoping we're right.