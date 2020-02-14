The latest Windows 10 updates are causing more serious issues

Windows 10 is once again experiencing serious issues due to a recent batch of updates – this time the problematic updates are KB4532693 and KB4524244, which were released on ‘Patch Tuesday’, February 11.

Windows 10 KB4532693 was supposed to be an important security update, however people who have it installed are complaining that Windows 10 is booting up with a default Start menu and desktop – any shortcuts or customization they’ve applied have disappeared.

As Windows Latest has found , this is because Windows 10 is booting with a temporary user profile which removes shortcuts and icons from the desktop and Start menu.

It appears the only way to fix this is to uninstall the update.

This update is also in some extreme cases preventing some PCs from booting correctly – and again the solution appears to be to uninstall the update.

Microsoft also released a second update – KB4524244 – for some PCs on Patch Tuesday, and unfortunately that also has been causing problems.

Apparently, some HP computers are failing to boot, and the issue could be due to the 'Sure Start Secure Boot Key Protection'.

As one user found out, turning off the feature fixes the issue. It seems the update, which addresses third party boot managers, is having problems with HP’s implementation.

The fact that Microsoft didn’t check with HP, one of the biggest PC makers in the world, to check that the update would work with HP’s software is both alarming and frustrating, and it now seems like it is causing customers a lot of grief.

Both these updates join a long list of problematic patches that Microsoft has released for Windows 10 that continue to both annoy and baffle its customers.