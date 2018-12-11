The best gaming keyboards for Fortnite

When you're playing a game like Fortnite, your chances for winning are largely going to come down to your skill and planning. Some of it will be luck, as happening upon a gray pistol after dropping in isn't exactly a winning start. But, the gaming accessories you use can also play a huge part, as they can ensure nothing gets in the way of your perfect play. That's why you'll want to invest in the best gaming keyboard for Fortnite.

A bad gaming keyboard can do a lot to hold you back. If it doesn't have a quick response time in the frantic building, jumping, gunfights of Fortnite, you may find yourself caught by a bullet that could have been avoided by a jump timed milliseconds earlier.

A spotty wireless keyboard or one that locks up from key rollover can also be a huge issue. You want to know that the keys you press are as responsive as you are. A wireless signal can cut out at the worst time, and a keyboard with limited rollover may not detect extra keys if you're pressing many at the same time.

We've got a few great keyboards for Fortnite that will help you avoid all of these possible issue while also going further to address some other considerations, like noise, price and the occasional real-world mishap.

Budget: Cooler Master MasterSet MS120

An affordable two-part solution

Interface: Wired | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: No

Highly affordable

Acceptable included mouse

Tactile switches

Some squeakiness

No customization

You may have heard that mechanical switches are the be-all-end-all of gaming keyboards, but there are plenty of solid keyboards that blur the line between membrane and mechanical switches. The keyboard in the Cooler Master MasterSet MS120 nails that formula with a mem-chanical keyboard that offers the loud, tactile feedback of a mechanical keyboard without truly being one. And, that helps it avoid the steeper price often associated with true mechanical keyboards.

You still get dazzling RGB lighting at the price, though there's no software options to customize the lighting to create special settings for Fortnite or other games. Still, for a low price, you get a capable gaming keyboard with ultra-short actuation, so you don't need to press all the way down to get your desired action. Plus, you get a decent mouse included that will almost definitely be an upgrade if you're coming from a basic, non-gaming mouse.

Read the full review: Cooler Master MasterSet MS120

Balanced: Corsair K68 RGB

Play through even real-world accidents

Interface: Wired | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: Yes

Protected against spills

Fair price

Decently quiet

Sub-par wrist rest

Tricky lighting customization

Corsair's K68 RGB keyboard offers a great value option for gamers. It's a true mechanical keyboard, with Cherry MX Red key switches, but underneath each keycap is a rubber domes that pulls double duty. They make the keys quieter than we're used to from mechanical keyboards while also protecting the keyboard from spills. The rubber domes also make the RGB lighting look especially nice, even if Corsair's customization software is a bit hard to use.

Given how long Battle Royale matches can be in Fortnite, and the fact that you could die at the beginning and sit around the whole match as you wait to see how the rest of your squad fairs, it's reasonable to have a snack and drink handy during your play sessions. And, since accidents can happen, it doesn't hurt to have a keyboard that'll shrug off even a serious spill. We poured almost a whole liter of water on this keyboard and kept typing right through it with no issue. That's the kind of resilience in the face of trouble we wish our Fortnite teammates would have.

Read the full review: Corsair K68 RGB

Premium: Logitech G513

Comfortable, stylish and quiet

Interface: Wired | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: Yes

Wonderful key switches

Plus palm rest

Quiet

Only USB 2.0 pass-through

Expensive

The best, premium keyboard for Fortnite is easily Logitech's G513. This offers top-notch performance, a clean design, and quiet your teammates or streaming audience will appreciate. The Logitech G513 uses the company's own Romer-G Linear switches, which handily top the Cherry MX Reds found in many gaming keyboards. They're also silent to type with, so no more discord mates telling you turn off your open mic.

The RGB on this keyboard is wonderful, and you'll be able to customize it to glow just how you want for Fortnite, helping you remember which keys you've set to which actions. And, making you long play sessions all the more comfortable is the plush, full-length palm rest that's included in the package. Though the USB pass-through disappointingly offers just USB 2.0 speeds, that's enough for a gaming mouse. This one comes at a price, but that's to be expected from the best.

Read the full review: Logitech G513