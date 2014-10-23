Sky shows off its special edition Christmas Now TV boxes

Sky has announced that special edition Now TV boxes will go on sale for Christmas, including a fetching Penguin, a Lego Movie tie-in and a glitter box that is possibly the worst looking electronic device known to man.
The cheap little Now TV box continues to provide a great value streaming offering, with a host of offers from Sky to pick up a few months of its premium programming from sport to movies as part of a package.
We were impressed with the Now TV when it arrived and that's still the case, although we are probably sizing up the glitter version as a potential secret Santa for our office nemesis.
The boxes are available from http://www.nowtv/christmasbox and go on sale on November 24 for £9.99.