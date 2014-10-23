Sky shows off its special edition Christmas Now TV boxes

Sky has announced that special edition Now TV boxes will go on sale for Christmas, including a fetching Penguin, a Lego Movie tie-in and a glitter box that is possibly the worst looking electronic device known to man.

The cheap little Now TV box continues to provide a great value streaming offering, with a host of offers from Sky to pick up a few months of its premium programming from sport to movies as part of a package.

Now TV with lighting bolts or geometric shapes

We were impressed with the Now TV when it arrived and that's still the case, although we are probably sizing up the glitter version as a potential secret Santa for our office nemesis.

Now TV with a penguin or...OH MY GOD MY EYES!!!

The boxes are available from http://www.nowtv/christmasbox and go on sale on November 24 for £9.99.