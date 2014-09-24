Now TV's Sky Movies and entertainment passes arrive for Apple TV

Sky's Now TV subscription service has claimed another major partnership, with the service now launching its monthly passes to premium movies and entertainment content on Apple TV.

Although the sports offering was already on Apple TV, the extra functionality allows customers to use the monthly entertainment and Sky Movies passes - two of the key parts of Now TV.

That means that aside from day passes to the Sky Sports offerings, Apple TV owners can also sign up for a month to access the likes of the back catalogue of programmes like Lost, The West Wing and Mad Men as well as the likes of Boardwalk Empire's final season live.

And let's not forget the chance of catching up on mighty Walking Dead's first four seasons - even the one where they're on a farm and nothing much happens for most of the time.

According to Sky's release - the Sky Movies Month Pass, Entertainment Month Pass and Sky Sports Day Pass activate immediately upon purchase and are billed directly to customers' iTunes accounts.