Amazon Fire TV Stick now shipping in the US, still no sign of a global release

Amazon's already taken a swing at the TV market with Fire TV, but it's now delivering a follow-up punch with the Fire TV Stick, a smaller plug-and-play dongle to take on rivals like Chromecast and Roku.

That dongle is now shipping to buyers in the US for the price of $39 (around £25/AU$45) - or, if you bought it as a Prime subscriber, you'll get it for a knocked-down $19 (around £12/AU$22). You can go order one right now but you'd better be quick, as Amazon warns us that it's selling them on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Fire TV Stick can be used for viewing media or, if you fancy it, "flinging" apps to the big screen.

Amazon also says this is its "most successful device launch ever" but isn't disclosing numbers. What we're more interested in, however, is news of global availability.

Amazon told TechRadar that it still has no comment on when the rest of the world might see it. But going on previous Amazon device rollouts, we expect everyone else will be waiting until the new year.