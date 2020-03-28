Star Trek: Picard season 2: release date predictions, story, new cast members and everything we know

Star Trek: Picard season 2 was confirmed before the show even started airing. The first season of the new Trek show is over, and what a finale it was. This was a triumphant return for Star Trek's greatest captain, with a powerhouse performance by Patrick Stewart, and an intriguing, mystery-laden plot that expanded the Trek universe in some interesting, and shocking, ways. But what's in store for the second season?

It's definitely happening, although details are thin on the ground at the moment, including the release date. But we do know a few things, and can guess some other parts from the finale of Picard. Here's everything we've gathered so far.

Spoilers follow for season 1, but here's what we know about Star Trek: Picard season 2.

No official date has been set for season 2 of Star Trek: Picard yet, but the early renewal suggests a 2021 release. However, this may be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which is currently halting the production of all CBS shows.

Based on how Star Trek: Discovery has been released with more than a year-long gap between seasons, it's likely we'll see Star Trek: Picard season 2 slightly later in 2021.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 was confirmed before the show started

Even before the first episode of Star Trek: Picard aired on January 23, CBS All Access had announced its renewal for a second series. At the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, it was officially revealed that Patrick Stewart would be returning for another season. “The energy and excitement around the premiere of Picard has reached a magnitude greater than all of us could have hoped for," CBS said. “We’re thrilled to announce plans for a second season."

What will Star Trek: Picard season 2's story be?

At the end of the first season, Picard managed to stop a group of synthetics from summoning a race of mechanical 'higher beings' that would wipe out all organic life in the galaxy. We briefly saw these beings – giant centipede-like machines – but they were sucked back into a portal before they could reach our galaxy.

It seems unlikely that the threat of these creatures will be the focus of season 2, but we will almost certainly return to the fight against the synth-hating Romulan General Oh, who was moments away from declaring all-out war on the Federation. She backed down after a threat from Captain Riker and a powerful Federation fleet, but it's likely she'll be back for revenge on Starfleet, Picard, and the synths whose lives he helped save.

We also know that Picard lives to fight another day, having had his memories implanted into a new synthetic body. Although Alton Soong, who performed the procedure, makes it clear that his new body is identical to his old one, including its ability to age and die. But the brain abnormality that haunted him in season 1 is now gone.

Picard has a full, loyal crew now, including Jurati, Seven of Nine, Elnor, Rios, and Raffi — and a ship, the La Sirena – so he's more than ready to face whatever new adventures are thrown at him in Star Trek: Picard season 2.

There could also be a Star Trek: Picard season 3

Although CBS has yet to confirm it, and won't comment on rumours, the Hollywood Reporter claims sources have revealed that season 3 has been informally given the go ahead – and may be filmed back-to-back with season 2.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 will be more personal

According to co-creator Michael Chabon, the second season of Picard will have more time to spend fleshing out its characters. Speaking to Variety about the relationship between Dr. Jurati and Rios in season one, he said: "It’s about letting people’s identities emerge. I think we’ll have more time for that in the second season than we’ve had in the first season. We just had so many characters and so much story to tell in this first season, that a lot of the sort of more personal aspects of things – including again, like people’s families, and all that stuff – just all got sort of left [behind]."

Guinan will return in Star Trek: Picard season 2

During an appearance on American TV show The View, which is co-hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Patrick Stewart formally invited her to join the cast of season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, reprising her role as Guinan. “It was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time," said Stewart. Guinan was a recurring, and fan favourite, character in Star Trek: The Next Generation – an enigmatic bartender on the USS Enterprise who became close friends with Picard. It's unclear what her role in Star Trek: Picard season 2 will be, but it'll likely be an important one.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 will see a showrunner change

According to an interview in Variety, Michael Chabon won't be as heavily involved in season 2 of Star Trek: Picard as he was in the first. He's shifting his attention to developing a TV series for Showtime based on his novel The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay. But he will continue to work on Picard season 2 as an executive producer, and give notes to the writers. "I’m still an executive producer on Picard," he told Variety. "I’m writing two episodes. I was there breaking the second season, all the way through. I was engaged, I think, to exactly the same degree as I was on the first season."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the co-creator of 2015's 12 Monkeys TV series, Terry Matalas, will join Star Trek: Picard season 2 as an executive producer. The source also suggests he was pulled from CBS's MacGyver reboot, as Picard is now a high priority for the studio. Matalas could take over as showrunner from Chabon.

Star Trek: Picard is available to watch on CBS All Access in the US, Amazon Prime Video internationally.