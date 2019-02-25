Soon you'll be able to stream 4K movies on multiple screens in your car

In car connectivity is set to take another leap forward with the introduction of the Qualcomm QCA6696 automotive chip at MWC 2019.

It may not sound that appealing, but this chip provides new functionality which could change what's possible within your car.

The chip brings the next generation of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to the automotive industry, including support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Movies and more

The introduction of a Wi-Fi 6 connection in the car means you'll have access to even faster internet speeds, allowing you to stream 4K movies on multiple screens at the same time.

Meanwhile the Bluetooth 5.1 support brings with it Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio which delivers high fidelity voice and streaming audio support.

What's more, the new chip will improve signal in built up and busy areas, which means you should be able to maintain a constant connection when you're in the middle of the city or sitting in a traffic jam.

Qualcomm claims the QCA6696 chip is capable of achieving download speeds of up to 1.Gbps, which is currently faster than many home broadband connections.

There is a little bit of a wait until we see the benefits of this new chip in action though, with the first vehicles to pack it expected to roll off production lines in 2021.

At least by then 5G networks will be far more established, which means you should be able to get excellent performance pretty much anywhere you go.

