Sony's latest headphones offer premium features at a more afforadable price

Today Sony has unveiled new wireless headphones and wireless earbuds aimed at audiophiles on more of a budget.

The WH-XB910N headphones will use multiple features that we loved from the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. This includes DSEE audio upscaling to deliver better clarity to older tracks, the Dual Noise Sensors help bring great active noise cancellation and Sony’s Extra Bass tech will likely offer a powerful sound you can’t help but groove to.

On top of that, the new wireless earphones will give you 30 hours of battery life on full charge meaning the music won’t stop until you do. They’re also Google Assistant and Alexa compatible, giving you voice-controlled ways to control your favorite tracks – perfect for when you need to use them hands-free.

Meanwhile, the WF-C500 true wireless earbuds pack a fair amount into their compact design. Once again DSEE audio upscaling will help these buds achieve great sound clarity and you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite tunes for hours on end thanks to their 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

However, it doesn’t look like the WF-C500 are as comparable to Sony’s top-of-the-range WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds as the WH-XB910N is to its high-end counterpart. But given the WF-C500 will cost a fraction of the price that was to be expected.

(Image credit: Sony)

We haven’t had a chance to test out either of these audio devices quite yet, but we’re confident they’ll offer a decent performance. Sony makes some of the best headphones and best earbuds available in 2021, and while these more budget-friendly options likely won’t offer the same level of quality you know this is a brand you can rely on for audio.

If you want to try out these new Sony devices for yourself they’ll be available in October. The WF-C500 true wireless earbuds will cost £89 (around $120 / AU$165), while the WH-XB910N wireless headphones will set you back £179 (around $240 / AU$335).