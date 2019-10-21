Sony's Android 10 upgrade list seemingly lacks some key phones

Right now smartphone makers are hustling to get Android 10 on their high-profile handsets, and we have a good idea of which Sony phones are in line for the upgrade – but there are some key omissions.

NTT DoCoMo (a Japanese mobile network) has released a list of the Sony handsets scheduled to get Android 10, and it includes the Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 5, Xperia XZ3, Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ2 Compact, and Xperia Ace.

What the list notably lacks is the Sony Xperia 10, Sony Xperia 10 Plus, Sony Xperia XZ1 and Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact. The first two of those phones are very recent handsets, while the latter two are now two years old, but have only received one Android update.

Sony had promised two years of software updates for its premium devices so we’d expected the XZ1 range to just about make the cut for Android 10, but it looks like they might have missed out.

The lack of the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus in this list is less concerning though: NTT DoCoMo doesn’t appear to stock those phones, so wouldn’t be updating them, and we’d fully expect them to get the Android 10 update.

What this list doesn’t tell us is when these various handsets will be getting Android 10, but Sumahoinfo (a Japanese site) cites a “famous leaker” as saying that the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 will start getting Android 10 in November – so if you have one of those, you shouldn’t be waiting long.

Via SlashGear