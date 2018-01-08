Sony announces the Xperia XA2 Ultra, Xperia XA2 and Xperia L2

We’re only a week into 2018 and already Sony has announced three new phones, using CES 2018 to reveal the Sony Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra and Xperia L2.

The most high-end of these is the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra, which has a 6-inch 1080p edge-to-edge screen, an aluminum frame and a 23MP f/2.0 rear camera with support for 4K video recording and 120fps slow motion recording.

There’s also a dual-lens camera on the front, consisting of a 16MP f/2.0 camera with optical image stabilization, alongside an 8MP super wide-angle f/2.4 camera, both of which have a flash.

Other specs include a mid-range Snapdragon 630 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a 3,580mAh fast-charging battery, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, 32GB or 64GB of storage, a microSD card slot and Android Oreo. The Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra will be available in silver, black, blue and gold.

The Sony Xperia XA2 looks a lot like the Xperia XA2 Ultra, just smaller

Xperia XA2 and Xperia L2

Moving slightly down the range there’s the Sony Xperia XA2, which has a 5.2-inch 1080p screen but an otherwise very similar design, complete with a fingerprint scanner on the back and a 23MP f/2.0 rear camera.

There’s only one front-facing snapper though, namely an 8MP f/2.4 wide-angle one.

Specs are also similar but not identical. It has the same Snapdragon 630 chipset for example but a smaller 3,300mAh battery. There’s 3GB of RAM under the hood, 32GB of storage, a microSD card slot and the phone runs Android Oreo. Color choices meanwhile include silver, black, blue and pink.

The Sony Xperia L2 has larger bezels to the side of the screen

Finally, there’s the Sony Xperia L2, which has a 5.5-inch 720p screen, one which isn’t quite as borderless as the XA2 range.

There’s a 13MP f/2.0 camera on the back, an 8MP f/2.4 wide-angle one on the front and a 3,300mAh battery inside.

It has a MediaTek MT6737T chipset, 3GB of RAM, Android Nougat, 32GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a fingerprint scanner on the back and comes in black, pink or gold.

It’s worth noting also that all three of these phones have a fingerprint scanner in the US, despite most previous Sony handsets lacking one.

If you fancy the Sony Xperia L2 you should be able to grab it from late January, while the Sony Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra will be shipping from February.

Prices are so far unknown, but O2 and Three have already revealed that they will both be stocking the Sony Xperia XA2 in the UK, and O2 will exclusively be stocking the silver version of the phone.