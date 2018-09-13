Skylum introduces AI-powered Quantum HDR Engine to Aurora HDR 2019

Skylum's popular Aurora HDR (High Dynamic Range) photo-editing software has now had its fourth major update.

Aurora HDR 2019 features Skylum’s Quantum HDR Engine, an AI-powered tone mapping technology and something Skylum has been working on for the past three years.

When producing an HDR image using multiple bracketed shots, Aurora HDR 2019 takes advantage of the Quantum HDR Engine to meticulously analyze the photos. From the information gathered, the software can then intelligently merge the images together according to Skylum, with the software producing images that have an expanded dynamic range yet are natural-looking.

Whether you’re working with bracketed shots or a single image, the Quantum HDR Engine is designed to reduce burned colors, loss of contrast, and noise, as well as mitigating unnatural lighting caused by halos and unstable deghosting.

Other standout updates include new LUT mapping integration, which allows for instant previews and utilizing the same tools used in motion pictures, meaning you can now stylize your images through color grading.

There's also Aurora HDR Looks, which replaces Presets and offers more selective aesthetic choices and more refined toning, and which also includes textures and masks. Finally, renowned photographers have created signature Aurora HDR Look packs that you can apply to your own images.

Aurora HDR 2019 is available for pre-order now priced at $89 / £82, with current users of Aurora HDR able to upgrade for a limited time for $49 / £46. Australian pricing is to be confirmed.