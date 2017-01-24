Shhh! Apple Watch's Theater Mode will silence and dim your smartwatch

An upcoming version of the Apple Watch operating system will include a Theater Mode for use inside cinemas and other places where you don't want your wearable to garner dirty looks from fellow patrons.

Developer notes for watchOS 3.2 published today detail Apple Watch Theater Mode, which, it turns out, was actually introduced in the watchOS 3.1.3 update released on Monday.

Theater Mode lets you mute sound on your Apple Watch and turns off waking the screen when you raise your wrist up. Notifications will still come through, and you'll get a haptic buzz if one does. You can also view messages and alerts by tapping the screen or pressing the Digital Crown.

That's about it for Theater Mode on Apple Watch, at least in this version. It was initially rumored to make its debut on iOS 10.3 for iPhone, though that beta dropped today with no Theater Mode at the moment.

Theater Mode isn't the only noteworthy feature detailed for watchOS 3.2. The dev notes also dive into Sirikit, which allows the digital assistant to work more cooperatively with third-party apps.

Developers with software that serves a particular area, namely messaging, payments, ride booking, workouts, calling and searching for photos, will be able to sync Siri commands with their applications.

All that backend work should mean a snappier, savvier and all around more helpful Siri as it can work with more third-party apps direct from your wrist.

Unlike the iOS and macOS Sierra betas released today, watchOS 3.2 isn't out for developers yet, so there's no telling when the rest of us will get these new features. One guess is that the update will arrive before the launch of Android Wear 2.0, due on February 9. You know, just to make it interesting.

