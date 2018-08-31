Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8180 for Windows 10 on ARM flexes on Geekbench

While the Snapdragon 850 processor for Windows 10 on ARM devices debuted at IFA 2018 with the Lenovo Yoga C630 WOS, we’re already hearing about a successor from manufacturer Qualcomm in the Snapdragon 8180, previously referred to as Snapdragon 1000.

A processor going by the aforementioned new name has appeared on publicly listed Geekbench 4 test result postings, first caught by WinFuture. The German technology news outlet suspects that the processor is early in development, judging by information on the Geekbench 4 results page.

Specifically, the processor was clearly being tested on a 32-bit version of Windows 10, but will be expected to run on the 64-bit version of the operating system when it launches. Not much more can be confidently sussed out from these benchmarks that wasn’t already known or expected from the processor based on previous leaks, but it does put the possible power profile of the chip into perspective.

Windows 10 on ARM goes bigger

This Snapdragon 8180 processor is widely expected to be based upon processor-maker ARM’s latest Cortex A76 cores, and run on up to 15 watts (W) of power. With 9W more power available to it than the Snapdragon 835 or 850 available now in Windows 10 devices, it’s no surprise that these numbers show a 50% gain in performance over the Snapdragon 835.

This is promising news for Qualcomm’s presence on Windows, because a lack of power for the price was the most common complaint among reviews of the first laptops running on the Snapdragon 835. However, what will this increase in power draw mean for the strongest claim Qualcomm’s laptops hold: incredible battery life?

With Snapdragon 850 not even available in a Windows 10 laptop at the time of writing, we’re likely several months off from a public Snapdragon 8180 release. Judging by these new details, there could be life in Qualcomm’s plans for Windows domination yet.

Via WccfTech