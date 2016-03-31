Could the iPhone 7 come with an edge-to-edge display, like this?

Apple's brand new iPhone SE only officially went on sale today, but the iPhone 7 rumors keep rolling in, with the latest reported leak suggesting it may have an edge-to-edge display.

A photograph purporting to be of the new handset has appeared on Chinese social networking site Weibo, and shows a potential new design.

It suggests there will be larger bezels at the top and bottom of the phone, but the screen will reach both the left and right hand edges of the phone.

Don't get your hopes up

The rounded corners of the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus appear to remain, as does as the Touch ID home button sitting below the screen.

We reckon this image is probably a fake, however, with someone photoshopping an image of the iPhone 6S. The screen doesn't seem to quite line up with the body.

It raises interesting questions, though, as many would like to see some big changes in the iPhone 7 in the face of tough competition in the design department from the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. It may well be that Apple has seen fit to integrate a new screen technology, but we'll have to wait and see.

Going by Apple's usual release cycle, we'd expect to hear word of the iPhone 7 in September this year.

Via 9To5Mac