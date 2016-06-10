Android 7: what will Google name its Android N OS?

Update: Google I/O 2016 did see an announcement for the name of Android N - but not how we expected it. Instead of naming it in-house, Google has opened up the floor to mean you can suggest names. It has now closed though so Google is sifting through the submissions to see what it wants to call Android N.

Android 6 Marshmallow isn't even on five percent of our devices yet, but we're already thinking about the next lot of software from Google. Android 7 is expected before the end of the year and Google has confirmed it will release news of the name soon.

As you probably know, Google has named its Android iterations after sweet treats. So far we've seen Cupcake, Donut, Eclair, Froyo, Gingerbread, Honeycomb, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, KitKat, Lollipop and Marshmallow. That got us here at TechRadar thinking - what will Android 7 be called?

It's time for Android N so it's going to have to be a treat beginning with that letter, obviously. But what if Google decided to take a different tact and drop the sweet idea?

Maybe something savoury, or even a drink this time around? So we talked amongst ourselves to see if we could help Google decide and let it get on with naming the other companies in the alphabet.