Oppo Reno 6 release date, price, specs and what you need to know

The Oppo Reno 6 series is here - blimey, Reno moves fast, with six generations of mid-range Oppo phones pumped out since 2019.

These phones follow the Oppo Reno 5 series, which you may know better as the Oppo Find X3 Lite and Find X3 Neo (as they got launched in the West as more affordable alternatives to the premium Oppo Find X3 Pro).

At the moment, the Oppo Reno 6 series has only been confirmed for China - the launch event took place in the country - but we could well see a global launch at some point in the future, as we did for the first, second and fourth series too.

Below we've got all the information you need on the Oppo Reno 6, Pro and Pro Plus, and if we hear about global availability or prices we'll update this article.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Oppo's sixth generation of mid-range phones

Oppo's sixth generation of mid-range phones When is it out? Soon in China, TBD elsewhere

Soon in China, TBD elsewhere How much will it cost? Expect a roughly mid-range price

Oppo Reno 6 price and availability

While the Oppo Reno 6 series has launched in China, we don't know about global availability yet. We've asked Oppo for comment and will update you if anything changes.

Oppo Reno 6 prices Phone Storage Chinese price US conversion UK conversion AU conversion Oppo Reno 6 8GB / 128GB CNY2,799 $440 £310 $570 Oppo Reno 6 12GB / 256GB CNY3,199 $500 £360 $650 Oppo Reno 6 Pro 8GB / 128GB CNY3,499 $550 £390 $710 Oppo Reno 6 Pro 12GB / 256GB CNY3,799 $600 £420 $770 Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 8GB / 128GB CNY3,999 $630 £440 $810 Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 12GB / 256GB CNY4,499 $710 £500 $910

Above you can see the Chinese prices for the phones, as well as rough conversions for different currencies. If these phones ever do get sold worldwide, the prices could be quite different, so take this under advisement.

Design and display

The Oppo Reno 6 seems to have taken design inspiration from the iPhone 12, as its edges are totally flat and angular. That's not the case for the Pro or Pro Plus, and they also have curved-edge screens.

Each phone has a 6.55-inch FHD+ display which supports HDR10+, with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch input. The screen on each phone is also broken up by a punch-hole cut-out.

The phones are available in some pretty dynamic shades, with pale blues and silvers shown off, but probably more colors available too.

(Image credit: Future)

Cameras and battery life

The Oppo Reno 6 and 6 Pro have the same rear and front camera arrays, with one key difference - the latter has a 2MP macro camera that's missing on the 'vanilla' phone.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus brings the big changes though. It has a 50MP main camera, which is technically lower-res than the 64MP snapper on the other two, but has a bigger sensor size to 'see' more light.

This is the only phone with a telephoto lens, and its ultra-wide camera is paired with a higher-res sensor. It misses out on the macro lens of the Reno 6 Pro, but given that this camera is only 2MP, it's not a big loss.

You can see a complete graph of the cameras below:

Oppo Reno 6 cameras Camera Oppo Reno 6 Oppo Reno 6 Pro Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus Front 32MP 32MP 32MP Main 64MP 64MP 50MP Ultra-wide 8MP 8MP 16MP Depth 2MP 2MP 2MP Macro 2MP Telephoto 13MP

In terms of battery life, each phone has a 4,500mAh power pack, save the 'vanilla' device which is just 4,300mAh. They all charge at 65W too, which is pretty snappy for a mid-range phone.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance and software

The top-end Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, which we've also seen in the Moto G100 and other mid-rangers. It's not quite as powerful as the top-end Snapdragon 888, but it's close.

The two other Reno phones ditch Qualcomm for MediaTek, its rival. The Reno 6 uses the Dimensity 900 and the Pro model uses the Dimensity 1200, which are solid mid-rangers that don't quite compete with the Snapdragon 870.

All three phones are 5G-compatible too.

The handsets all come running Android 11, with Oppo's ColorOS laid over the top. This is mainly a design change but it brings with it lots of customization, like the ability to change the effect that happens when you press the fingerprint scanner.