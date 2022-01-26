OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G release date leaked, and it’s very soon

Audio player loading…

If you’re after an affordable new OnePlus Nord phone then you’re probably in luck, as it seems like the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE - the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G - might be just weeks away.

That’s according to leaker Max Jambor, who on Twitter posted an image showing the phone’s name and the date February 11. We’d previously heard rumors that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 would land in the first few months of this year, so that adds up.

Additionally, the image shows the layout of the phone’s camera block, including two large lenses, a smaller one, and an LED flash. This too is in line with previous leaks, as unofficial renders showed the same design.

pic.twitter.com/BfPk6fjK4QJanuary 25, 2022 See more

One thing that doesn’t quite line up is the name, as while it’s written here as the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, we’d previously heard the phone referred to as the OnePlus Nord 2 CE. We’re not sure which if either of these will prove accurate, but that’s a minor point.

As for the release date and camera design, we’d take those details with a pinch of salt, but Jambor is a respected leaker, and since we’ve heard and seen similar elsewhere, we’d think there’s a good chance these details are accurate. One way or another we’ll know soon, as February 11 is fast approaching.

Analysis: an affordable alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S22

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G isn’t the only phone expected in early February, as the Samsung Galaxy S22 range is thought to be landing just two days earlier on February 9.

That might steal a lot of the Nord CE 2 5G’s thunder, but then with a likely much lower price tag, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is aimed at a different audience.

That relatively affordable price doesn’t mean this will be a weak phone though, as previous leaks have pointed to a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, 6GB - 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a 4,500mAh battery with 65W charging, and a 64MP main camera, joined by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro.

So while not exactly a high-end selection of specs, most of that is very solid on paper, and OnePlus is known for delivering good value handsets.

These are the best OnePlus phones

Via GSMArena