OnePlus may introduce its first wearable alongside the OnePlus 8

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus told TechRadar back in 2015 that it had once been working on a wearable but scrapped the idea at the last minute, and now a new rumor suggests the company may have rebooted its ideas for a smartwatch.

Specifically, a tweet has hinted at OnePlus being the next phone manufacturer to enter the wearables space. It comes from a writer for TechPP who used the OnePlus Never Settle motto to hint at the company.

The tweet itself doesn't provide any details of specs or when we'll see it, plus it also refers to the device as a fitness band.

That may mean it isn't a smartwatch after all, but considering the company has been open about its development of a smartwatch in the past - including the photo you see above of the original ideas for the device - we wouldn't be surprised if this was just confused messaging over what type of device is coming.

Even more devices

PhoneArena has claimed there's information that the device may launch alongside the OnePlus 8 - although TechRadar couldn't corroborate this - so it may land in May or later next year, as that's around when we expect to see the OnePlus 8.

If this device does turn out to be a smartwatch, it may be that OnePlus reuses its idea of one with a circular screen as shown in the sketch above. We'll be sure to update you as soon as we learn more.

