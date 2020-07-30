Official-looking Galaxy Fold 2 renders show off massively improved foldable's design

With Samsung expected to unveil its highly anticipated Galaxy Fold 2 alongside the Galaxy Note 20 at its virtual Unpacked event next week, it was only a matter of time before some official-looking renders leaked online.

That leak has come courtesy of MySmartPrice, which claims to have received the images of the supposed device from a trusted (yet undisclosed) source, showing a number of massive improvements for the second-generation model.

(Image credit: Samsung / MySmartPrice)

The images show the purported Galaxy Fold successor from several angles and in black and bronze color variants – the same colors shown off in numerous leaks of Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 – you can see the rest of the alleged Galaxy Fold 2 renders over at MySmartPrice's website.

Based on what we can ascertain from the leaked images, it appears that Samsung has addressed two of the biggest criticisms of the original Galaxy Fold, namely its small outer display and huge interior notch.

The leaked images show an updated Galaxy Fold with a full-size outer display with minimal bezels, making the device look more like a traditional phone when closed, along with a tiny pinhole camera positioned at the upper right side of the interior display.

Camera and screen

Additionally, the renders show an updated triple camera on the device's rear, appearing in an identical array to what we've seen from leaks of Samsung's standard Note 20.

What's unknown is whether Samsung has opted to upgrade the flimsy plastic display that featured in the original Galaxy Fold to the vastly superior flexible glass from the sturdier Galaxy Z Flip.

As with any leak, the renders shouldn't be considered final until Samsung itself officially unveils them. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long – the Galaxy Fold 2 will likely be revealed alongside the Galaxy Note 20 on August 5, 2020.