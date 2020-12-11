New Loki Disney Plus trailer shows the god of mischief stirring up trouble (again)

Today Disney debuted a new trailer for Loki at its Disney Investor 2020 Event that showed the god of mischief living up to his title – this time in a new dimension.

The trailer’s highlights include Owen Wilson who apprehends Loki as well as a not-so-surprise appearance by Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, as what appears to be the new Guardian of the Soul Stone.

While some of the shots feel disconnected - intentionally - to put you through the same bewilderment Loki's encountering, that hasn't stopped Loki from rolling with the punches. In fact, if there's any constant for the character, it's that you can count on seeing Tom Hiddleston’s signature smirk every time things go awry.

Marvel movie madness

While the two-minute Hiddleston-riddled trailer is certainly a thrill ride, it was buried amidst a slew of other Marvel, Star Wars and Disney/Pixar trailers that seemed to be flying from all directions.

Before Loki, we got a trailer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision, which was preceded by trailers for new Star Wars series and teasers for new films.

While it was fun chaos, Disney was clearly attempting to show just how much content it has lined up for its Disney Plus streaming service as well as its eventual return to cinemas sometime next year.

Disney Plus is going to need all the good publicity it can get, however, as the company quickly announced towards the end of the presentation that the price of the service is going up by an extra dollar per month in the near future.