Netflix show Blood of Zeus has been renewed for season 2

Blood of Zeus is returning for a second season, it seems – in news that is sure to delight fans of the Greek mythology-infused Netflix anime.

The first season landed on Netflix back on October 27, and it's not a surprise to see it being renewed. Produced by the studio behind Castlevania, there's clearly a lot of talent at work to expand Netflix's roster of mature animation shows.

There's no release date as yet, but the announcement embedded below does mention that "Heron's adventures will continue", quite explicitly stating that the first season's protagonist will be at the center of things once again.

The Fates have news! Heron's adventures will continue in season 2 of Blood of Zeus. @powerhouseanim pic.twitter.com/RJXvhIJJkrDecember 3, 2020

Season one follows Heron's realization that he's the son of Zeus – therefore becoming crucial in a battle between gods, Titans, giants, and demons (there's a lot going on). As a horde of demons crosses the land, Heron must help to save humanity, and make some difficult choices in terms of which deities he's willing to back. (You can read our thoughts on the first season here.)

The season finale – spoilers ahead – left a lot of questions unanswered, with Zeus seemingly destroyed, and Mount Olympus likely to have a power vacuum to be filled. We also saw series villain Seraphim entering Hades, with hints that the god of the underworld had been behind some of the chaos of the first season – very likely to continue.

But will Seraphim make his way back to the land of the living? Will any goddesses other than Hera get lines of dialogue? With no release date for the second season, it could be a while before we find out for sure.