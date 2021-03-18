Motorola's Edge Plus smartphone gets its own DeX-style desktop mode

Taking inspiration from Samsung's DeX and Huawei's Easy Projection, Motorola has rolled out its own desktop-style interface for smartphones called Ready For, which is available now for US Verizon customers using the company's flagship Motorola Edge Plus.

Motorola's Ready For feature allows eligible users to connect their Motorola Edge Plus handset to an external monitor or television screen for use as a desktop-style computer or media center.

Ready For mode will launch immediately when a Motorola Edge Plus is connected to a larger display via USB-C cable or USB-C-to-HDMI adaptor (a dedicated Ready For dock is also planned for release). Users may then connect a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard to their handset to complete the desktop experience.

Motorola's new Ready For desktop mode. (Image credit: Motorola)

Ready for anything

In addition to a desktop-style interface, Motorola's Ready For mode takes full advantage of the Edge Plus' impressive camera setup, meaning the handset's 108MP main lens can be used for ultra-high resolution video conferences, along with its 16MP ultra-wide sensor.

Additionally, users can also pair a Bluetooth game controller to the Edge Plus, allowing for a console-like gaming experience when connected to a television. A built-in Media Launcher app also makes it easy to display the content on your phone on a larger screen.

At present, Motorola's Ready For mode is dependant on your network's rollout of the Android 11 update for Motorola Edge Plus handsets, which is why the feature is currently only available for Verizon customers in the US. That said, we imagine the update will be rolled out by more providers in the coming weeks.