Samsung denied citing movies as evidence in patent trial

Samsung has been denied from citing films and TV shows as evidence in its court case with Apple.

Judge Lucy Koh refused to allow the Korean company from including footage from 2001: A Space Odyssey and TV show The Tomorrow People.

Both include characters using tablet-style devices. Samsung wanted to show the clips to undermine the originality and validity of Apple's patents.

Footage from both was included in the case last year as background. Samsung hadn't said it intended to use them for patent validity.

Koh agreed with Magistrate Judge Paul Grewal that Samsung couldn't introduce them this late, as Apple wouldn't have time to prepare a proper response.

Design from the 90s

Samsung also wanted to use a tablet designed in 1994 by Roger Fidler, as well as the Compaq TC100, but was denied for the same reason.

The company was intending on putting forward its "blue glow" feature it used to get around iOS's bounce-back, but that's been disallowed as well.

Samsung was censured by Judge Koh for sending out a press release including Apple's 'Sony-style' iPhone design (an early prototype that featured the Sony logo). Samsung argued the information was already in the public domain.

An email discussing the design will be accepted as evidence.

The trial is expected to last about four weeks, so there's a long way to go. Apple's Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing, is expected to take the stand later today. So who knows what will come out of another day in court.

If you're wondering what all the 2001: A Space Odyssey fuss is about, check out the clip in question below;

From The Verge