Huawei Mediapad Android tablet outed for UK

Chinese manufactuer Huawei is set to launch a new tablet and smartphone into the market this week, both sporting an Android OS.

The Huawei Mediapad, originally launched in the US in June, comes with Android 3.2 Honeycomb has a 1.2GHz dual-core processor from Qualcomm, a front-facing 1.3MP camera, rear-facing 5MP camera and HDMI port.

The screen is said to be 7-inches, is capacitive and uses IPS (In-Plane Switching).

Battery life is a passable six hours and expect it to feature the likes of Facebook, Twitter and Documents to Go pre-installed.

We're sad to have to say it seems the Ice Cream Sandwich version of the tablet won't be coming any time soon, as the UK release date for the Honeycomb-toting tablet is Q1 2012.

The Huawei MediaPad UK price (for the Wi-Fi only version) has been set at £275 plus VAT, so at least it's not going to be the most expensive device on the market.

Blaze of glory

As well as the Mediapad tablet, the Huawei Vision smartphone will also be finally revealed for the UK.

This follow-up to the Huawei Blaze was initially announced back in August and sadly won't come with Ice Cream Sandwich - we're only seeing Android 2.3 here, and there's not a peep in the press release about an upgrade.

It has a 3.7-inch screen and is set to be a lot more high-end than its budget predecessor, with a single core 1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and is 9.9mm thick at its thinnest point, plus weighs in at 121g.

The Huawei Vision is also being badged as 3D, but that actually relates to a UI that's laid over Android to make it look a little more 'in your face' - at least it's going to be customisable.

The Huawei Vision UK release date has been set for December 2011, and will retail at Phones4U for £25 a month, with more retailers to be announced in 2012.

