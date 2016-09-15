Dell's best Ultrabook now comes in rose gold with Kaby Lake processors

The Dell XPS 13 has been our favorite Ultrabook for the last two years, and now it's getting even better with a new rose gold color and Kaby Lake processors.

Exactly as rumored, the updated version of the XPS 13 comes equipped with Intel's new line up of 7th generation processors, including the i3-7100U, i5-7200U and i7-7500U. What's more, Dell has upgraded the Wi-Fi connectivity on its 13-inch Ultrabooks with Killer 1535 Wireless AC and introduced Thunderbolt 3 data transfer speeds to their USB-C ports.

Read more: Dell Latitude 7490

In short, this version will connect to 802.11ac routers more quickly and with more stability, not to mention with increased throughput. You can say the same of the Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, but for hardwired connections, like single-cable docking and support for up to two 4K displays.

Dell also claims users will be able to get up to 22 hours of battery life – or 13 hours while streaming videos and web surfing – with the Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) version of the XPS 13. Unfortunately, the other configuration options haven't changed, but users will still be able to spec up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of DDR3 RAM.

(Yes, that means the super-sharp, 3,200 x 1,800-pixel resolution is still an available option.)

The new Dell XPS 13 will come with an entry price of $799 (about £600, AU$1,070) while the rose gold editions start at $1,149 (about £870, AU$1,540). An Ubuntu 16.04 LTS version is also being made available starting at $949 (about £720, AU$1,270).

Joe Osborne also contributed to this report