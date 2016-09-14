Rose gold Dell XPS 13 shows itself early, thanks to international slip up

We've known that Dell is looking to push out an XPS 13 refresh featuring a Kaby Lake processor for a little while now, and a new leak on some Dell websites has confirmed the machine – and its color schemes.

The revamped XPS 13 will come in the normal silver, and also in rose gold – a color made popular by a certain company we won't mention, but it begins with the letter 'A' – as shown in product listings accidentally posted on Dell sites in the UK and China.

(Spotted by Laptop Mag.com, the listing and images are still visible on the latter site, although the UK web page for the machine appears to have now been taken down).

Leaked pricing

According to the tech site, there were no price details when it came to the UK leak, but on the Chinese page, prices for the base machine start at RMB 6,999.00 (around £795, $1,050) rising to RMB 7,999.00 (around £910, $1,200) for the top-end variant. Folks on Reddit have mentioned a UK price of £1,229 for the rose gold machine, though.

All of the different flavors of the laptop run with an Intel Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake dual-core CPU (2.5GHz with Turbo to 3.1GHz, and a TDP of 15W) as standard.

The incoming Dell XPS 13 with Kaby Lake was first spotted when Intel was showing off the power of its new 7th-generation Core processors at IDF 2016 late last month, when the XPS was used to run Overwatch with just its integrated graphics (Intel HD Graphics 620).

Image Credit: Dell via Laptop Mag.com