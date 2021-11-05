Man United vs Man City live stream: how to watch 2021 Premier League derby from anywhere

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer goes into this weekend's crucial Manchester derby knowing that he can't afford any further embarrassment at the hands of their fierce rivals at Old Trafford. Read on to find out how to watch Man United vs Man City online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world on Saturday.

Man United vs Man City live stream Date: Saturday, November 6 Kick-off time: 12.30pm GMT / 8.30am EDT / 5.30am PDT / 6pm IST/ 11.30pm AEDT /1.30am NZDT (Sun) Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester Live stream: BT Sport (UK) | NBCSN / Sling TV (US) | FREE DAZN trial (CA) | Optus Sport (AUS) | Spark Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

While last weekend's comprehensive win over Tottenham has helped to turn down the heat on the Norwegian boss, a defeat here against their noisy neighbours will bring those bad memories of last month's 5-0 drubbing to Liverpool flooding back.

United once again had Cristiano Ronaldo to thank after the Portuguese star's brace helped prevent another damaging defeat in their 2-2 midweek Champions League clash away at Atalanta.

City meanwhile coasted to a 4-1 win over Club Brugge in their UCL fixture this week, a result that saw Pep Guardiola's side get back on an even footing after a shock defeat to Crystal Palace in the league last weekend

That result ups the ante for this Manchester derby, with three points crucial for City to stay in touch with league leaders Chelsea.

Follow our guide to get a Man United vs Man City live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

More sport: see how to get an NFL live stream

Image This massive Premier League match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 11.30am GMT, ahead of a 12.30pm GMT kick-off. If you're BT Sport customer and looking to stream today's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, with the service having dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Don't forget that the provider now has a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Man United vs Man City from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Man United vs Man City live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Man United vs Man City from anywhere

Image ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

Image NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season and will be showing every match. You can tune in to Man United vs Man City via NBCSN if you have it as part of your cable plan, with the game kicking off at 8.30am EDT / 5.30am PDT. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBCSN as part of its Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you a full month of access for only $10. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Man United vs Man City live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Image Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Man United vs Man City, with kick-off scheduled for 8.30am EDT / 5.30am PDT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2021/22 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Man United vs Man City: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Image Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch Man United vs Man City in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 11.30pm AEDT on Saturday night. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Man United vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Image Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Man United vs Man City at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 1.30am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Man United vs Man City: live stream Premier League action online in India