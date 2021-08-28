Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Gameweek 3 of the new Premier League season brings with it a potentially pivotal clash in the battle for the title, as Jurgen Klopp's Reds go head-to-head with Thomas Tuchel's Blues at Anfield. Read on to find out how to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

Both teams have underlined their title contender credentials by registering impressive wins in the opening two games, with neither side conceding a goal so far.

The away side come into to the match off the back of two London derby victories, with last weekend’s win over local rivals Arsenal seeing new signing Romelu Lukaku getting off the mark on his second debut for the Pensioners.

Liverpool have had the kinder set of opening fixtures on paper, but have nevertheless notched up convincing wins over Norwich and Burnley. Today’s match throws up a much bigger test for Klopp’s men with both teams looking to put down a marker in their challenge for the championship.

Key to either teams success will likely be in who comes out on top in the tasty battle between Lukaku and Liverpool’s returning defensive rock Virgil Van Dyke, who has looked assured despite his lengthy injury lay off. Follow our guide to get a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

This Saturday evening clash will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Premier League and Main Event channels. The game is set to kick-off in front of an expected capacity crowd at Anfield at 5.30pm BST, with coverage of the game starting 30 minutes earlier. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch today's game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Premier League online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season and it shows every match. You can tune in to Liverpool vs Chelsea via NBC if you have it as part of your cable plan, with the game kicking off at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. If you don't have cable, a really cheap option is NBC's streaming service Peacock TV. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier to watch this match. It costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBCSN as part of its Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you a full month of access for only $10. If you subscribe to this or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Liverpool vs Chelsea, with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm EDT / 9.30am PDT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2021/22 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 2.30am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Liverpool vs Chelsea at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 4.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: live stream Premier League action online in India