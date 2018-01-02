LG 88-inch 8K OLED TV headed to CES, if your eyes can handle it

Sorry to burst your Christmas bubble so early into the new year, but that 4K TV that you unwrapped? Yep, it's already looking a bit out of date, and you've got LG to blame.

The company will be headed to CES 2018 with a giant 88-inch 8K OLED TV in tow. That's a retina-wrecking 7,680 x 4,320 pixels, making it four times as sharp as a 4K set, and 16 times as pixel-filled as your standard full HD 1080p screen. You may want to grow some extra eyes for this one.

As if you were in any doubt, those specs make it a record breaker, with the second largest OLED only managing to stretch to 77-inches. And that was a 'mere' 4K.

All those pixels with so little to show

LG has yet to reveal pricing or a release date for the screen, beyond details that it'll go on show at CES 2018, which kicks off in Las Vegas on January 7.

However, you'd probably have to be a bit mad at this point to be scrabbling to pick it up for yourself. Beyond some test footage, there's very little 8K content to enjoy except for still photography.

There'd be little point splashing the inevitably-ridiculous dough on this one, at least until 2020, when the Tokyo Olympics will become the first proper 8K broadcasting showcase, but even then the visual benefit of 8K won't be apparent unless you're sitting very close to a very large TV.

LG continues to invest heavily in OLED tech, making it one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of the screen technology. But expect Samsung, its nearest rival, to have a Quantum Dot-themed answer to this beast for CES.