Massive Samsung Galaxy S10 leak details storage size, price and release date

While previous rumors hinted that Samsung would reveal its new flagship smartphone (the so-called Galaxy S10) during or the day before MWC, we didn’t have a firm date. But a new leak has pegged the unveiling on February 20, suggests it'll be available for preorder then, and will be formally released on March 8, according to a source who spoke to Gizmodo UK .

Today's report also lays out specs and pricing. The leak affirms previous rumors of three total Galaxy S10 ‘Beyond’ handsets (Samsung’s internal name for the phone series, which the industry assumed would be called the S10). There'll be a standard version, Plus version, and a cheaper model with a flat (non-curved) screen. (This is likely the more basic third model rumored elsewhere to be called the S10 Lite.)

The phone is said to come with the ‘Infinity-O’ hole for a front-facing camera in one corner, lending yet more credence to this heavily-rumored design feature.

The S10 is also thought to be able to wirelessly charge other devices in a new feature called Powershare. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro was the first major phone we saw to sport this ability in 2018.

The leak also stated the S10 will have an in-screen fingerprint scanner, but it will be an ultrasonic one, as leaker Evan Blass previously reported . Still no word on whether it will use any sort of facial recognition.

Sizes and specs

The source told Gizmodo UK that the size dimensions for the three S10 smartphones will be: a 5.8-inch screen for the S10 Lite, a 6.1-inch screen for the S10, and a 6.4-inch screen for the S10 Plus. This matches the measurements leaked by Blass last week.

But wait, there’s more: according to the leaker, here are the storage sizes and prices for each of the three Galaxy S10 models.

The (flat) 5.8-inch S10 will have 128GB of storage and sell for £669. That's around $845 via currency conversion at the time of publishing, though Samsung often prices its models lower in other countries, choosing instead of raise it a percentage from the last model, T3 pointed out.

The standard S10 (with a curved screen) will come in either 128GB or 512GB of storage for £799 and £999, respectively (which T3 estimated to be $720 and $840 based on expected price increases from the S9).

The S10 Plus comes in either 128GB, 512GB or 1TB, but expect to really pay for that storage: the big model will allegedly be priced at £899, £1,099 and £1,399.

The leak didn't detail RAM or which processor the S10 would run, but as for the latter, it's almost certain the phone will be powered by the yet-unreleased Snapdragon 855.

Lastly, there’s the big question for phones this year: 5G. The source tells Gizmodo UK that the S10 won’t support 5G at launch – and will arrive in late Q2 at the earliest.