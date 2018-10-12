Latest Huawei Mate 20 Pro leak means there's pretty much nothing left to reveal

Rumors and leaks have already revealed many likely specs and features of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, but today we’ve had perhaps the most comprehensive leak yet, both reiterating what we’ve already heard and filling in some gaps.

Shared by reputable leaker Roland Quandt on WinFuture, the new report says that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a 6.39-inch 1440 x 3120 OLED display with slightly curved sides and a fingerprint scanner built into the bottom half.

The notch at the top of the screen is said to house a 24MP camera, an earpiece and, perhaps most interestingly, a Vertical Surface Emitting Laser (VSEL) module, which uses an infrared laser to power facial recognition and is compared here to Apple’s Face ID system.

Around the back there's apparently a 40MP f/1.8 main camera lens, which uses 'Light Fusion' technology to combine four pixels into one for better image quality. There is also said to be a 20MP f/2.4 telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle one. The camera apparently allows for both 5x optical zoom and macro shots from as close as 2.5cm.

The camera also apparently uses two neural processing units (NPUs) to optimize the settings for whatever you're trying to shoot.

Image 1 of 2 The Huawei Mate 20 Pro in twilight, black and blue. Credit: WinFuture / Roland Quandt Image 2 of 2 Another look at the Mate 20 Pro in twilight. Credit: WinFuture / Roland Quandt

Moving on to the chipset, this is of course Huawe's new octa-core Kirin 980, which runs at up to 2.6GHz, and is apparently paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on what country you're in and what version of the phone you opt for.

There's supposedly 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage in the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and while there's no microSD card slot there is apparently support for 'Nano Memory Cards', which will be sold by Huawei with capacities of up to 256GB.

The phone also supposedly has a 4,200mAh battery which can be charged from zero to 70% in 30 minutes. Plus you get wireless charging along with the ability for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro to act as a wireless charger for other devices – the report notes that this could even be used as a way to charge other phones.

As for the build, that's apparently IP68 certified water-resistant (so it can be submerged up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes), with the Mate 20 Pro apparently being 8.6mm thick and 189g.

A slick interface and a high price

It's said to run Android 9 Pie overlaid with Huawei's EMUI 9 interface, which is supposedly slimmed down from EMUI 8 and comes with navigation gestures, similar to the Google Pixel 3 range.

Finally, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will supposedly come in black, blue, green and twilight shades, and while this reports only mentions a starting price of around 1000 euros, Quandt has since followed up in a tweet saying that the UK price will be £899 (around $1,190, AU$1,670) for a 6GB model with 128GB of storage.

As with everything related to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro this is all just rumors for now, but it lines up with what we’ve heard before, and we'll know the truth soon, as the Mate 20 Pro is set to land alongside the standard Huawei Mate 20 on October 16.

Via PocketNow