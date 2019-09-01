It's official: the Huawei Mate 30 phones are launching on September 19

We've already heard plenty of rumors and speculation around the Huawei Mate 30 Series phones, but here's something official: a launch date of Thursday September 19, with the unveiling happening at an event in Munich.

That's per the official Huawei Mobile Twitter account, so it's time to mark it on your calendars, book some time off work, or do whatever else you need to do in preparation.

The launch date tweet and accompanying preview site are encouraging us to "rethink possibilities" – so make of that what you will. There's also extensive use of what looks like a camera lens graphic, suggesting the Mate 30 phones will come packing some serious photo-taking capabilities.

We will of course be bringing you all the news as it happens from the Mate 30 Series event, and no doubt we're in line for plenty more leaks and rumors between then and now.

The countdown to #HuaweiMate30 starts now! We're going full circle in Munich on 19.09.2019.

Some of the shine of the launch event is likely to be taken off by the news that the Mate 30 phones probably won't be able to use Google apps and services, thanks to the ongoing trade disputes between the US and China.

It's possible that Google will apply for an exemption for the Huawei Mate 30 handsets, but if not, Huawei is going to have to rely on its own HarmonyOS. We won't know exactly how this is going to play out until we see the phones themselves.

We're expecting both a Mate 30 and a Mate 30 Pro, at least. Previous leaked images point to a circular housing for the rear-facing camera, which could pack in as many as four individual lenses.

Other rumored improvements include faster wireless charging, but most attention is going to focus on exactly what software and apps the Huawei Mate 30 phones come running.