See iPhone 8 at every angle in this purported leak video

We hit peak iPhone 8 rumors today, thanks to a very detailed video showing off a mockup of Apple's 10th anniversary smartphone at every angle.

This is what the iPhone 8 will look like, according to popular Apple leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer in a new video that goes as far as measuring the new phone.

It's based on specs, known as 3D CAD drawings, that are said to be sourced "from the factory in charge of building the new iPhone," says the video.

The iPhone 8 video notes that details about the new phone could change before the official Apple launch event that's expected in September.

Rumored iPhone 8 screen specs

This iPhone 8 was manufactured based on leaked information more than it does confirm any new specs. We're just now seeing it all in a clear hands-on video.

Surprise! The iPhone 8 may look like the one in the middle, yet have a bigger screen

Everything is here. The striking all-screen display on the front gives the iPhone 8 a bezel-less design. Diagonally the iPhone 8 screen is said to be 5.8 inches.

The bigger iPhone 8 screen size won't actually make the phone bigger, sort of like the Samsung Galaxy S8. It should actually be smaller than the 7 Plus.

As seen in today's video, the all-screen design leaves only the front-facing FaceTime HD camera and the sensors peaking out at the top.

iPhone 8 camera

The iPhone 8 camera will also give us a big upgrade, according to the video, with another dual-lens camera.

This time, however, the camera has a sideways orientation (gangster-style). Apple's quad-LED True Tone flash is in the middle of the two lenses.

What's it do over the iPhone 7 Plus? Well besides the likelihood of better photos, iOS 11 confirmed that Apple is giving the iPhone an augmented reality future, so the change could be meant to foster better AR features.

iPhone 8 home button

What's not here? The physical home button. Not even the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus home button pad. The screen has expanded while the device as shrunk in size compared to the Plus version – the best of both worlds for many people.

No home button on front or back, meaning the fingerprint sensor could be embedded

Apple may embed the home button within the glass, according to recent leaks. That is, if it's able to also incorporate the Touch ID fingerprint sensor beneath the glass, too.

It's a problem the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus reportedly had in the design phase before Apple's chief rival scrapped the concept and stuck it in an awkward spot on the back of the phone.

iPhone 8 size

Size is an important new iPhone 8 feature, but this time Apple's not making its phone bigger, but physically smaller, from everything that's been reported.

The mockup in this iPhone 8 video has dimensions of 71mm x 143mm x 7.4mm. That's closer to the size of the 4.7-inch iPhone 7.

For comparison, the iPhone 7 measures 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm, while the iPhone 7 Plus comes out to be much longer and wider 77.9 x 158.2 x 7.3mm.

This may be the most understated new feature of the iPhone 8 in the lead up to the official announcement expected in September.