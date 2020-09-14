iPhone 12 range cases hint at the design and cameras of the upcoming phone

iPhone 11 Pro Max (above) has curvier sides than we're expecting from the 12 range

Apple is sure to unveil the iPhone 12 range soon – perhaps even at its event on September 15, which is tomorrow at the time of writing – but ahead of that leaks haven’t stopped coming, and now a case maker has even listed cases for all four rumored iPhone 12 models.

The case maker in question is Totallee, which is a reasonably large name in smartphone cases and a company that therefore may have had advance information about the phones, though of course we’d still take the designs shown with a pinch of salt for now.

With that said, there’s a single ‘Super Thin’ case design shown for each of the four rumored phones – the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The cases all look very similar, with flatter sides than the iPhone 11 range (as has been rumored), along with a big square camera cut-out in the top left corner of the rear.

That too is in line with leaks, as it looks like all four phones will have a large camera block, even though the number of lenses might vary.

Interestingly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max case seems to have a larger camera cut-out than the iPhone 12 Pro, which might mean an extra lens. The iPhone 12 Max meanwhile seems to have exactly the same size cut-out as the iPhone 12 Pro.

Oddly, the standard iPhone 12 again looks like it might have a bigger one than the iPhone 12 Pro or Max – but that’s probably more because the phone (and therefore case) is smaller, making the cut-out look larger in comparison to the body.

There is still some disagreement amongst leakers when it comes to lens numbers on each iPhone 12 model, and these cases provide more questions than answers. So that’s one thing that Apple might be able to surprise us with when it unveils the phones, which is good because it doesn’t look like there will be too many other surprises.

Still, while the iPhone 12 range might land on September 15, some sources have suggested that it actually won’t be announced until October, with the September event being for the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 instead, so there might still be plenty of time for more camera leaks to emerge.

TechRadar will be sure to cover any credible ones – along with the official iPhone 12 announcement whenever it happens – so stay tuned for updates.

