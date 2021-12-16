Intel might have just leaked new Arc Alchemist GPU names through a leaked driver

Audio player loading…

Plenty of leaks and rumors have been surrounding the upcoming Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards. But the latest one allegedly comes from Intel itself.

In a test driver, there are system files found that reveal the apparent names of the upcoming Intel graphics cards, as spotted by YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead. According to the SYS files in the driver, there are at least five SKUs for both desktop and mobile:

There are likely more SKUs planned for the Arc Alchemist line as per previous leaks, with at least five separate variants of the DG2 GPUs. But we’ll have to wait for Intel to unveil the Alchemist lineup in earnest before we know exactly what it will look like.

Other Arc Alchemist leaks so far

Intel Arc A380 has been previously leaked by Twitter user @TUM_APISAK, who claimed it had a clock speed of 2.45 GHz. It was also supposed to feature 6GB of GDDR6 memory.

Intel Arc A380 Graphics 2.45GHz 6GB

Meanwhile, the Intel Arc Alchemist 512 EU model had its own specs leaked, in which it’s said to boast 16GB GDDR6 memory and 4,096 Execution Units.

There was also a mysterious budget Arc Alchemist that had been leaked earlier this month via a blurred photo. From what could be gathered, there are three memory modules around the GPU. GDDR6 memory modules come in 2GB blocks, which means it’s safe to assume this graphics card features 6GB GDDR6 RAM.

The rumor mill may have also revealed that the Arc Alchemist desktop chips won’t be out until late 2022. Though this seems to fly in the face of what Intel has previously asserted, which is a Q1 2022 launch for the desktop cards.

The keyword is rumor, however, so this should all be taken with a grain of salt until Intel reveals or denies these rumors itself.

