Karaoke is coming to Teslas, and a music streaming service could be on the way

If super-tough arcade games and driving sims aren't enough to keep you busy while your car is charging, Tesla has announced even more goodies for its dashboard toy box.

In a tweet, the company's CEO Elon Musk said that a "fun, little music tool" will be coming to drivers' dashboards soon, which will include in-car karaoke. As Electrek notes, Musk first suggested that the company's cars would get a singalong mode in August last year, and now it looks like it's time for vocalists to start warming up.

Tesla Model Y release date, news and rumors

Self-driving cars: everything you need to know

Your complete guide to electric vehicles

The update may also see the introduction of Tesla's long-rumored music streaming service. References to something called 'TTunes' first appeared in 2017, but the volume has been dialled down since then.

It'll be interesting to see whether Tesla is able to come up with something that will compete with the likes of iTunes for in-car audio, or whether it's changed plans since those first murmurs and has decided to build on its existing partnership with Spotify rather than create something new itself.

Fresh paint

Tesla is also revamping its finger-painting app. Sketchbook will soon be upgraded with the ability to undo multiple actions (ideal for the less coordinated artist), and the color-picker will allow in-car Caravaggios to change the saturation of their chosen hue.

The new features were added after art director, animator and illustrator Goro Fujita made a request to CEO Elon Musk on Twitter.

Wish granted 💫. New Sketchpad features are rolling out in our next software update. What will you draw? 🎨 https://t.co/eXUm4k24qHJune 28, 2019

Sketchpad started life as an Easter egg for drivers to discover, but is now evolving into a functional art app. Other hidden surprises have included a color-changing effect for your car's charge port and Mario Kart-style rainbow roads in Autopilot mode.

Via Electrek