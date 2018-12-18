Huawei P30 Pro case renders show four rear cameras and a teardrop notch

The Huawei P30 Pro is sure to have at least three rear cameras, given that the Huawei P20 Pro has that many, but some new case renders suggest it might have four.

The images, created by Olixar (a case-maker) and posted on UK store MobileFun, show four vertically-stacked cameras, with a flash unit to the right of them. Cases for the standard Huawei P30 are also shown, with three rear cameras (up from two on the Huawei P20) and a flash positioned below them.

This far out from the phones' launch we’re more than a little skeptical that case designs will be accurate, so we really wouldn’t read too much into this.

However, we have previously seen case images that seem to largely match up with these, although those suggested there would be only three cameras on the back of the P30 Pro, so there may be a certain amount of guesswork going on.

A Huawei executive has previously spoken about the possibility of putting four cameras on a phone in 2019, but they didn’t mention the Huawei P30 Pro by name. So all things considered, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Huawei P30 Pro does have four cameras – but nor would we say these case renders are compelling evidence.

Image 1 of 3 The P30 range could have extra cameras and a teardrop notch. Credit: MobileFun/Olixar Image 2 of 3 This is supposedly the Huawei P30 Pro. Credit: MobileFun/Olixar Image 3 of 3 And this is supposedly the Huawei P30. Credit: MobileFun/Olixar

Back to front

And they’re even less compelling when it comes to the front of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, which are shown here as having a teardrop notch. That’s despite the fact that Huawei has already launched the Nova 4 and the Honor View 20, both of which have a 'pinhole' camera aperture instead of a notch.

MobileFun posits that the lack of a pinhole camera here is because Huawei has only figured out how to add such a snapper to an LCD screen, whereas one or both of the P30 handsets will probably use OLED.

That’s a possible explanation, but what’s far more likely is that the case-maker is simply guessing when it comes to the front of the phone, as that doesn’t materially affect the design of the case. Pinhole cameras certainly seem to be the trend moving forward, so we’d certainly expect Huawei to try to put one in its main flagship.

We should have a better idea about the design of the Huawei P30 range soon though, as the handsets could be announced at MWC 2019 in late February, so expect to see more – and more convincing – images of the pair in the coming months.