How to watch The Good Place: stream every season online anywhere

The Good Place is a riotous US sitcom that makes for perfect binge viewing, with the fourth and final season having just ended its run on NBC. In other words, it's probably just what what you need right now. Here's how to watch The Good Place online - stream every episode easily with the help of our guide.

The Good Place season 4 cheat sheet The Good Place season 4 first aired on NBC back in September 2019 and featured 14 episodes, culminating in a double-bill finale this February. So while shows can always come back from the dead, it's our gut-feeling that The Good Life season 4 was our last glimpse of this particularly surreal version of the afterlife. Fortunately, it's easy to re-watch The Good Place or catch the last stream the last few episodes with Hulu and its free trial offer.

The Good Place is created by Michael Schur, who worked on the US adaptation of The Office and is the co-creator of the equally hilarious Parks and Recreation series - so it's safe to say it has some serious comedic pedigree.

This fantasy comedy follows the journey of Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell, the voice of Anna in the Frozen films) as finds herself in a heaven-like afterlife - which seems oddly out of step with her behavior as a mortal. She's joined there by Ted Danson's Michael, while other members of The Good Place cast include Jameela Jamil, William Jackson Harper and Manny Jacinto.

That's all we'll say for now, as we'd hate to spoil the show for anyone who hasn't watched it, but read on and learn how to stream The Good Place online - watch the show from pretty much anywhere in the world with our guide.

Here's how to watch Rick and Morty online from anywhere

Is The Good Place on Netflix?

The Good Place is widely streamed on various Netflix services around the world - it's one of the best Netflix UK shows, for instance, and is also available on Netflix Australia and is mostly covered by Netflix in the US. Read on for our country-by-country guide to learn how to watch The Good Place where you are.

How to watch The Good Place from outside your country

Already got a streaming service like Netflix to watch The Good Place on? It's all straightforward until you find yourself abroad, when annoying geo-blocking restrictions will likely cut you off from your normal streaming provider. Admittedly, - most people aren't going anywhere anytime soon right now. But global travel will one day resume and, in an absolute worse case scenario, you may even be stuck abroad.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution to geo-blocking. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch The Good Place no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were lying on the couch trying to teach the kids how to spell 'self-isolation'.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Rick and Morty episodes from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Good Place in the US

In the US, the best place to watch The Good Place online depends on if you're new to the show or not. If you're just picking up The Good Place now as a new show to binge, then Netflix is your go-to destination for streaming, as it offers subscribers the first three seasons as part of any package. But thereafter, it gets confusing, so if you don't want to mess around with flip-flopping between services, then you can just buy entire seasons of The Good Life outright via Amazon Prime Video, where season 4 costs $24.99. Alternatively, those more up-to-date with The Good Place and just needing to watch one of the final episodes of season 4 should head either to NBC's own streaming site - a precursor of sorts to its forthcoming Peacock streaming service - or take advantage of a free trial on Hulu, where the five most recent Good Place episodes are also available. Don't forget that if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch The Good Place just as if you were at home.

How to watch The Good Place in the UK

Netflix subscribers in the UK are in luck, as every season of The Good Place is available to stream right now. And if this is you, you'll likely already know that Netflix means you can watch The Good Place on nearly any device, from Smart TVs and set-top boxes to mobile phones, tablets, PCs, laptops, Mac machines, consoles and much more. Those who don't subscribe to Netflix (and don't want to give it a whirl) can also buy full seasons of The Good Place via Amazon Prime Video for £9.99 (seasons 1-3) or £12.99 (season 4) in HD quality. One benefit if this is that you'll all the episodes of The Good Place you buy, so should it ever change streaming service, your viewing won't be disrupted. If you're not in the UK for whatever reason and can't access your usual streaming service, remember you can always just grab a VPN and point yourself back to Blighty to watch your favorite shows as usual. And if you do ever run out of great stuff to watch on Netflix, then you can always check out Disney+, which has just arrived in Britain to reinforce your viewing arsenal during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stream The Good Place online in Australia

As in the UK, Netflix now has the exclusive streaming rights to The Good Place in Australia, which is great news if you subscribe to the popular service as all four seasons the sitcom are already at your fingertips. The bad news is that there aren't other ways to watch The Good Place online or by streaming Down Under - though you can buy episodes and seasons of the show outright. Options here include always reliable iTunes. If you happen to be going abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching The Good Place, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back to Australia and you'll be able to stream the afterlife as usual.

How to watch The Good Place in Canada

Canadians wanting to stream The Good Place will find it's easy to watch on Netflix Canada, as in other countries. Even more tempting, though, is Global TV, a Canadian terrestrial TV network that offers a slick online streaming platform. You have to verify your details to sign-up, but provided you can do that, you can watch episodes of The Good Place absolutely free in Canada. Can't watch Global TV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.