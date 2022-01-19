How to watch Ivory Coast vs Algeria: live stream AFCON online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

All the pressure is on Riyad Mahrez his countrymen on Wednesday, as struggling Algeria attempt to avert a shock early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations in this clash between two of the tournament's favourites. Here's how to watch Ivory Coast vs Algeria and get an AFCON live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Algeria head into their crucial final group game having accumulated just one point from a possible six and are now on the brink of elimination, with only a win against Group E's table-topping Ivory Coast good enough for the Greens to progress into the last 16.

The Elephants should have ensured their passage to the knockout stages after leading against Sierra Leone, only for a late disastrous error from keeper Ali Sangare gifting their opponents a share of the points.

Ivory Coast vs Algeria kicks off in Cameroon at 4pm GMT / 11am EST / 8am PST on Thursday, January 20. Here's how to watch an Ivory Coast vs Algeria live stream and catch this Africa Cup of Nations match online from anywhere.

How to watch an Ivory Coast vs Algeria FREE live stream online in the UK

In the UK, some AFCON 2021 games will be available to watch FREE online on BBC iPlayer - including this crucial Group E match! You can also watch on the BBC Sports website and using the Red Button service on your TV, with kick-off at 4pm GMT. The BBC will broadcast 10 games from the tournament live including two quarter-finals, both semis and the final on February 6 in Yaounde's Olembe Stadium. All you need is a valid TV license. If you're a footy fan who wants coverage of every single 2021 AFCON fixture, then you'll need Sky Sports. You can take a look at our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices, or try Now TV for PAYG access. Not in the UK for AFCON 2021? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.

How to watch AFCON 2021 from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch AFCON 2021 online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream AFCON 2021 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've tested all the biggest VPN providers and found ExpressVPN to be the best. It's secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Express is compatible with most smart devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, e.g 'UK' for BBC iPlayer

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's BBC iPlayer the UK.

How to watch an Ivory Coast vs Algeria AFCON 2021 live stream in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2021 in the US and will be showing this Group E showdown live. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream the action via the beIN Sports Connect app. If you don't have the channel on cable, don't worry. A great alternative option is cord-cutting streaming service Sling TV. If you already have Sling, you can add beIN Sports for an extra $5 per month. If you don't, you can currently try out Sling for free for three days to see if you like it. It's a good service and well worth a go. Another costlier (but more thorough) option is a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 a month for access to more than 110 channels - including nearly all the sports networks you could ask for. But test it out for free first with a fuboTV FREE trial. Kick-off for Ivory Coast vs Algeria in the States is at 11am EST / 8am PST. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Algeria AFCON 2021 soccer in Australia

In Australia, there's only one place to tune into AFCON 2021. Kayo is set to show all 52 matches of the tournament, through its partnership with beIN Sports Australia. Since Kayo doesn't have a search function on its TV app, its coverage of AFCON is unfortunately a little hard to find. You'll need to scroll down to 'live channels' on the home page, then click on the beIN Sports 1 channel to watch it. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account. Kick off for Ivory Coast vs Algeria Down Under is at 2am AEDT.

