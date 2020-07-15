How to watch Intelligence online: stream the David Schwimmer comedy on Peacock today

Look away now, Friends fans, but the UK has been hogging David Schwimmer this year. His latest show, Intelligence, has been exclusive to Sky since its launch back in February - but fortunately, NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, has just brought the Ross monopoly to an end. With that in mind, here's how to watch Intelligence from anywhere today - every season 1 episode is available online right now.

One of the highest-profile Peacock launch shows, Intelligence sees Schwimmer play brash American NSA agent Jerry, who lands in the UK to work alongside GCHQ as part of a cyber-crime collaboration program.

His tendency for impromptu motivational speeches quickly draws the ire of the unit's boss, Christine (Sylvestra Le Touzel), but impresses second-rate systems analyst Joseph as played by British comic Nick Mohammed - also the show's creator. Cue all manner of misunderstandings, confusion, and hijinks as the show very much adheres to the tried and tested workplace comedy formula.

All six episodes of Intelligence are now available online, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch Peacock and stream the David Schwimmer comedy from all over the world.

How to watch Intelligence on Peacock in the US

As we've said, Intelligence is one of the main launch titles for Peacock, so while the new NBC streaming services offers lots of great content as part of its free tier, you'll need to ante up to a Peacock Premium package for this one. Fortunately, it's super-affordable at just $4.99 a month or - for a limited time - $29.99 a year (normally $49.99). Many Xfinity customers are entitled to it for free, too - and there's also a third option, Premium Plus, that's completely ad-free (normally $99.99 a year). Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. The final list isn't confirmed, but we understand it'll be available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops as well as being compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. We'll let you know where to find the Peacock app you need as soon as they're live. Anyone from America who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN - if you have your US credit card details to hand, great, but you can also pay using internationally recognized PayPal, if it's more convenient for you.

How to watch Intelligence from outside your country

With travel restrictions starting to ease after the Covid-19 pandemic, many people are starting to travel abroad again. This is generally a good thing - but it does bring back the annoyance of not being able to access streaming services that are available in your home country due to geo-blocking.

And it's a real annoyance when it comes to watching Intelligence online, as while the show was first aired in the UK on Sky, it's no longer available through the broadcaster's on demand services. Similarly, in Canada Intelligence is best known as a Vancouver-based crime drama from 2006 - and Australia is left hanging, too.

