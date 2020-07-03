How to watch Hanna online: stream every new season 2 episode from anywhere today

Esmé Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos are back, as Amazon's action-drama Hanna returns for a second run. Read on to find out how to watch Hanna season 2 online and stream every new episode of the show from anywhere in the world today.

Hanna season 2 cheat sheet Release date: Friday, July 3 Number of episodes: 8 Available on: Amazon Prime Video Cast: Esmé Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, Dermot Mulroney, Yasmin Monet Prince, Áine Rose Daly, Gianna Kiehl and Anthony Welsh

Based on the 2011 movie starring Saoirse Ronan, Hanna follows a 15-year-old girl of the same name, who lives in a remote Polish forest. She's not just any 15-year-old, however, as Hanna's father has trained her to be a skilled assassin - having rescued her from a shady government program called Utrax when she was still a baby. As a result, the pair soon find themselves on the run from the CIA.

Hanna season 1 expanded the film's story considerably, with the original plot only making it as far as the second episode - after which, the show's creators weaved in plenty of additional action, suspense, and coming-of-age drama.

Now, season 2 looks to broaden things even further, as Hanna becomes aware that she isn't the only young woman with unparalleled killing skills and elite assassin training.

The synopsis for Hanna season 2 teases: "The Utrax programme has produced a whole contingent of highly trained teenagers whose development is about to reach the lethal 'second phase'."

Nothing to worry about there, then! If that's whetted your appetite for more assassin-based action, read on and we'll show you how to watch Hanna season 2 online - stream all the latest episodes from anywhere with the help of our guide.

How to watch Hanna season 2 on Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Hanna season 2 from outside your country

If you're looking to get stuck into this latest season of Hanna but find yourself stuck abroad in the lockdown in a country where Amazon Prime Video isn't available, you might worry that you'll be unable to watch show using your normal streaming service, due to frustrating geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Hanna season 2 online no matter where you are, by changing your IP address to one in another location.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Hanna Season 2 from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Hanna season 2 for free?

Unfortunately, this is a classic case of glass half-full, half-empty.

In the truest sense, it's a negative - as you need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch Hanna season line. This obviously costs money.

However, if you want to take a more optimistic view, one of the best things about Amazon Prime is that your subscription covers absolutely everything the service has to offer - including Prime Video, premium delivery, Amazon Music, and more - all for $12.99 per month or $119 for the year in the US. In the UK, it's £7.99 per month or £79 for the year.

And as we've said, you can take advantage of a FREE Amazon Prime trial to see if its extensive entertainment catalogue and other benefits pack enough of a punch to merit your hard earned money in the long run.

