How to watch Blindspot: stream the season 5 and series finale online from anywhere

There's time to close just one more case for crime drama Blindspot, which dropped its fifth season on us just in time for lockdown and tonight airs its last ever episode, titled 'Iunne Ennui'. According to rumors, it's an hour of television viewers aren't likely to forget, so read on as our guide explain how to watch Blindspot season 5 online and stream the series finale from anywhere in the world.

Blindspot series finale - cheat sheet Blindspot season 5, episode 11 'Iunne Ennui' airs at 9pm ET/PT on NBC tonight (Thursday, July 23). For anyone without cable, you can get NBC in select markets on Sling TV - it's the great value Sling Blue package you need.

First, an important spoiler alert: if you're not fully up-to-date with Blindspot season 5, some of the information below may contain unwanted surprises. Scroll down for our spoiler-free guide to watching the Blindspot series finale, or learn how to watch Blindspot seasons 1-4 online and catch-up on all the action.

Our final outing with Jane Doe sees her trying to tie up unfinished business with Ivy Sands, having stopped Madeline Burke earlier in the season. However, she's suffering from the effects of her ZIP poisoning at the worst possible time, which makes for a dramatic conclusion to the show that the show's creators promise will offer a satisfactory and definitive end to the series.

Blindspot Jaimie Alexander as Remi 'Jane Doe' Briggs (or Alice Kruger) and Sullivan Stapleton as FBI special agent Kurt Weller. The duo and the rest of the gang managed to clear their names at the start of the season, having been framed from a crime they didn't commit at the end of season 4 - though their innocence came at a price, with Agent Edgar Reade (Rob Brown) losing his life in a drone strike on the team's hideout.

Ready to find out how it all ends? Here's how to watch the Blindspot series finale online tonight - stream season 5's conclusion and the show's last ever episode no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch Blindspot season 5 from outside your country

Blindspot returns to TV at a time when you're probably stuck at home. Whatever the case may be, if you're looking to get stuck in and find yourself abroad during lockdown, pesky geo-blocking restrictions may stop your normal streaming service being shown where you are.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Blindspot no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were lying on the couch at home.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You'll then be able to easily watch the Blindspot season finale from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Blindspot season 5: stream the series finale in the US

New Blindspot season 5 episodes aired Thursday nights at 9pm ET/PT on NBC in the US, with the series finale on July 23. After that, they go live for streaming on both the NBC website and the network's new streaming service, Peacock - where all previous Blindspot season 5 episodes are currently available to watch for FREE. If you simply have to watch the Blindspot series finale live, then you might want to check out Sling TV, which offers NBC as part of its Blue bundle in a number of major metropolitan areas, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, Boston and many more. Out of the US right now and can't access your usual streaming service? Simply grab a VPN as per our guide above to tune into all the content you would usually watch (and already pay for) back home.

Blindspot season 5's UK release has been confirmed, but only a "summer 2020" time-frame has been given. When it does air, it'll almost certainly do so on Sky Witness as with previous runs of the show. In the meantime, seasons 2 and 3 of Blindspot are currently available on-demand with Sky and its streaming-only sibling, Now TV, whose Entertainment Pass provides great value for money at just £5.99 a month - it even offers a FREE 7-day trial so you can check out its full catalogue of great shows. If you're from abroad and these options don't appeal to you, just remember you can grab a VPN as mentioned above and tune in to whatever streaming service you normally use and pay for back home.

How to watch the Blindspot series finale and stream season 5 in Australia

Australian fans of Blindspot will be pleased to know that season 5 episodes of Blindspot are now live Down Under - so it's quality crime drama, plus bragging rights over the Poms! Blindspot is available on Seven Network and its companion 7plus streaming service, which currently is right up to speed and has episodes 1-10 of season 5 plus all of seasons 3 and 4 on catch-up. Stuck abroad? Remember you can always try using a VPN to get your digital self back to Oz and watch all the same services and shows you like would in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne or anywhere else on the continent.

How to watch Blindspot in Canada: stream the season 5 and series finale

Blindspot airs Thursday nights on CTV in Canada at the same as it does in the US - so 9pm ET/8pm MT. That means you can stream it on the CTV website, but you'll need cable as you have to register with details of your TV provider. Sadly, Blindspot season 5 isn't on any Canadian streaming platforms. Crave offers seasons 1-4 of Blindspot and a FREE 30-day trial, but that's about it unless you want to buy the latest episodes - in which case you can head to iTunes where all of season 5 costs CA$24.99 and will include the series finale once it's aired in the US. Canadians abroad wanting to watch the services they subscribe to back home could do worse than considering getting a VPN, which is an easy way to get around geo-blocking.