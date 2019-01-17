How to watch Australia vs India: live stream the ODI cricket decider wherever you are

It all comes down to the MCG. Australia and India are one win apiece in their ODI series and, after a fractious few months of cricket, both will be desperate to take the victory. Don't miss a moment of the action - tune into an Australia vs India live stream from wherever in the world you are....

India certainly got the better of the Aussies in the Tests, recording their first ever series win on Australian soil. But the hosts bounced back in the first of the ODIs in Sydney as their bowling attack - and, in particular, young Jhye Richardson shone - to give them a 1-0 lead.

Australia vs India ODI cricket - when and where The Australia vs India international one day cricket three-match series takes place between January 12 and 18. The series decider takes place at the MCG in Melbourne on Friday, January 18 at 1.20pm local time. That's 7.50am in India and 2.20am GMT.

Superstar Virat Kohli and the effervescent MS Dhoni helped India to level up the series in Adelaide. And now the series is beautifully poised as the teams head to Melbourne. Despite being the away side, the world's number one ranked one-day team have to be favourites - especially when you consider that Australia are still without suspended Steve Smith and David Warner.

It's looking like an unmissable game of international cricket, and you can watch Australia vs India wherever you are in the world with a live stream. Below we'll talk you through how you can do that on your TV or via a stream to your favourite devices.

How to watch the cricket from anywhere in the world

Below we have details of where you can watch Australia vs India in those two countries, as well as in the UK, USA and Canada. But outside of those territories, you may find it harder to get coverage.

That's where using a VPN comes in. Even if there's no official broadcast where you live, there's still a way to watch as Virtual Private Networks allow you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location (i.e. one that's showing the cricket). We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the three best VPN providers currently around: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free on an annual plan

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

How to watch the cricket in Australia

The Australian broadcaster for the ODI battle between the Aussies and India is Fox Sports, a subscription service.

But - and it's a big one - the cricket.com.au website and app is showing the matches absolutely FREE of charge. So as long as you don't mind watching on your laptop, phone or tablet, then there's no need to go and pay Fox for a sub.

And if you find yourself outside Australia, you'll probably experience geo-blocking from many locations. That's where downloading and installing a VPN can help you, as you can change your laptop's location back to Australia and watch as if you were sitting at home.

How to watch India vs Australia in India

The Australia vs India match will be shown on the Sony Network in India. Sony Six & Sony Six HD will have English commentary, while Sony Ten 1 & Sony Ten 1 HD will provide commentary in Hindi. For those hoping to stream on a computer or mobile device, Sony Liv is the platform you need.

How to live stream Australia vs India: UK live stream

Usual UK cricket broadcaster Sky hasn't bothered with these encounters - probably something to do with the unseemly hour the match is being shown. So BT Sport has stepped in to show Australia vs India. If you subscribe you'll be able to watch the match live on your TV or you can live stream it to your phone or tablet using the app.

Don't forget that you can still watch the coverage, even if you're out of the UK. You just need to use a VPN as described above.

Australia vs India cricket live stream in North America

Willow TV, the official cricket broadcaster for the USA and Canada, will have live coverage of the action between Australia and India. The channel comes as part of numerous satellite and cable packages such as Dish and Sling.

