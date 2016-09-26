This might be our first look at the 4K-capable Chromecast Ultra

We're already gearing up for Google's big smartphone announcement next week, but it looks like a 4K-capable Chromecast is also set to make an appearance at the October 4 event.
Adding to the validity of the so-called Chromecast Ultra is a leaked image showing off Google's decked-out disk, courtesy of leaker extraordinaire Evan Blass.
Little seems to have changed on the outside, save for a swap of the Chrome logo on the front for Google's all-encompassing 'G' - perhaps in a move to merge the search giant's brands together, as seen in reports that Google's own Android may phase out Chrome OS.
Logos aside, it's what's on the inside that counts, with the Chromecast Ultra reportedly capable of 4K resolution streaming and HDR television support. Both features make it a considerable upgrade over the original Chromecast's 1080p cap.
Pretty pictures ... pretty price?
The extra pixels comes at a premium, however, with the Ultra looking like it will cost $69 (about £55, AU$90), which is double the current Chromecast's $35 (£30, AU$49) price tag.
However, the extra cost isn't scary when compared to some pricier 4K-capable streaming solutions, like Nvidia's $199 (about £130, AU$255) Shield set-top box, or having to shell out $299 (£249/AU$399) for an Xbox One S or $399 (£349/AU pricing tba) for the PS4 Pro.
That said, devices like Amazon Fire TV, Roku 4, and the incoming Mi Box are capable of 4K streaming all within a relative neighborhood of $100 (about £77, AU$131), meaning the Chromecast Ultra may want to keep an eye on the competition when it has its formal unveiling in October.