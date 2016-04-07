The first Star Wars: Rogue One teaser trailer has arrived - watch it here

The first teaser trailer for Rogue One has dropped, and you can watch it below.

At one minute, 57 seconds, there's a lot to take in. This is a heist movie through and through, with Felicity Jones leading up the cast. We also glimpse Mon Mothma, and is that... Grand Moff Tarkin?

While we continue to argue over that point, watch the new trailer below.

Original story below...

Need a new Star Wars fix? Just wait a few more hours.

The first teaser trailer for Star Wars: Rogue One is due Thursday. It will be broadcast on TV during Good Morning America in the US, and likely end up online soon after.

A teaser preview (it's a thing) landed Wednesday afternoon. It gives us one short yet powerful shot of a Storm Trooper wearing black armor with a blazing fire and two equally menacing Troopers in the background.

Right before the Storm Trooper's black mask fills the screen we hear the fervent pews of lasers, as if a battle is taking place.

There's an eerie, dark vibe to the 11-second clip, and, I have to say, I like it.

What to expect from Rogue One

Rogue One is the first Star Wars film to spin off the episodic movies we've come to know and love. It will take place out of chronological order and won't focus on the central story line of Episodes I through VII.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, who's helmed Monsters and Godzilla, Rogue One will take a grittier turn than we've seen in the Star Wars-verse up till now.

All we know of the plot is that it follows a rogue band of resistance fighters brought together by the Rebellion to steal the plans for the very first Death Star.

The film is due in theaters December 16, 2016. As that's only eight months away, teasers and full-blown trailers should start rolling in with more frequency now. Until then, check out the teaser preview below: